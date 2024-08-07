Cwm LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,881,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $239.13. 462,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.71 and its 200 day moving average is $242.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

