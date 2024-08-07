Cwm LLC Has $31.63 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,960 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

DFAE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 1,065,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $26.99.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

