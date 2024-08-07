Cwm LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 294.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,231 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after buying an additional 160,020 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 558,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 981,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,939. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

