Cwm LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 143.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $192,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 630.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 127,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 237,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 507,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS FBCG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,311 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

