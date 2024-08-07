Cwm LLC Purchases 4,428 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

ADI traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $201.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,572. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

