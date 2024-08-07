Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FSK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 1,846,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,035. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

