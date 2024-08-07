Cwm LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.18.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

PGR stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

