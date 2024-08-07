Cwm LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cwm LLC cut its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,338 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 47,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,626,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.59. 192,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

