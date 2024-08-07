Cwm LLC Sells 192 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,529 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.64. 965,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.46 and a 200 day moving average of $251.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $215.37 and a 1 year high of $290.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

