Cwm LLC Sells 6,736 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 203,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after buying an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

ED stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,061. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

