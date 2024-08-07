Cwm LLC Sells 691 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $143.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

