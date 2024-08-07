CyberArk Software (CYBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $242.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.60 and a 200-day moving average of $252.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.17 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $284.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

