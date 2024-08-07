Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.04 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.83 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE:DAC opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

