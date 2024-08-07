Datadog (DDOG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 329.59, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $191,410.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 771,669 shares of company stock worth $93,026,032. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.37.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

