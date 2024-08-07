DataHighway Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $3,823.62 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03310236 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,550.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

