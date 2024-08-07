DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.63. DaVita also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-10.050 EPS.
DaVita Stock Performance
NYSE DVA traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $134.10. 1,431,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at DaVita
In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
