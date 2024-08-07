DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.63. DaVita also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-10.050 EPS.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $134.10. 1,431,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVA

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.