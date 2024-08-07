Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

View Our Latest Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,065,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,065,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $36,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,830,982.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,068 shares of company stock worth $874,173. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.