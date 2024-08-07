Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 28004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

