Decisive Dividend (DE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Decisive Dividend to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.12). Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of C$29.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.44 million.

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 6.1 %

CVE:DE opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$118.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.27. Decisive Dividend has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Further Reading

