Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 508921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Dekel Agri-Vision
Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.
