Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Delek US Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of DK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 2,082,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -82.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,104 shares of company stock worth $50,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DK

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.