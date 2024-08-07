Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.83 and last traded at $89.45. Approximately 9,173,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,136,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.