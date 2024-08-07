Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

DSGN traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 28,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,739. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $228.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.