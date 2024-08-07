Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) to Issue None Dividend of $2.34 on August 22nd

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.34 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $20.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.76. 172,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,833. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

