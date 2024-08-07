Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.34 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.34 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $20.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.94. 87,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,268. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

