Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,325. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

