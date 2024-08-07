Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $190.74.
Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy
Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy
In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diamondback Energy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lumen’s Q2: Can AI Revenue Outshine a Mountain of Debt?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Carry Trade Ending: Recent Market Turbulence and Future Risks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.