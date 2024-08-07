Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $190.74.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.