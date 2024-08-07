Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.0 million-$106.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.7 million. Digi International also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

Digi International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 199,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,893. Digi International has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $843.90 million, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.