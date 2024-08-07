Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading 238.7% Higher Over Last Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $12.97 billion and $351,770.43 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $9.98 or 0.00018051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 238.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 9.98270952 USD and is up 239.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $209,496.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

