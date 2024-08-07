Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 150.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,236. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $42.98.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.