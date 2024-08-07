DIMO Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, DIMO has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and $2.01 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,074,580.19415343 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.14469982 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,045,777.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

