Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $38.29. 743,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,413,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $567.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

