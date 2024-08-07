Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $33.93

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.93, but opened at $30.75. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 8,881,013 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.