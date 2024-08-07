Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 9%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $36.24. 15,766,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 26,724,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 8.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,602.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,222 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 672.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 309,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

