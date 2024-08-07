Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $9.47. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 20,891,117 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

