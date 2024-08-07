Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $7.32. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 18,285,031 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

