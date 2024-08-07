Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $7.32. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 18,285,031 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
