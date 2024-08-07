DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

