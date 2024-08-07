DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after acquiring an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,512,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,585. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $57.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -300.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

