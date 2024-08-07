DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.83 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

