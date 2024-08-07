DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.55 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 174.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,962,000 after buying an additional 556,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

