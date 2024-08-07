DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

