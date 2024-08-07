DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KE were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in KE by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after acquiring an additional 804,773 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $135,880,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KE by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 491,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

