DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,589 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of AST SpaceMobile worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

