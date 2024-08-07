DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pure Storage by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,937.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 192.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,114 shares of company stock worth $7,174,052. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.