DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,196 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 663.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 197.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $202.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average is $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.