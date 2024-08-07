DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,481 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

