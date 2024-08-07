DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,758 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

