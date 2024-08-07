DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 3,347 Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.55. 4,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

