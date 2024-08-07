DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 3,347 Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
ASND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.55. 4,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.63.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
