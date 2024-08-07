DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,137 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UiPath were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 753,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

