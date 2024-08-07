DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,780 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 78.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

SEA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,212.80 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

